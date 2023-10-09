BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington area has seen a recent spike in overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to affect communities big and small.

The Bloomington Police Facebook post states that there have been nine reported overdoses and three deaths caused by overdoses in just the past two weeks alone. McLean County is currently at 18 drug-related deaths for this year.

They also advise anyone who witnesses an overdose to call 911 immediately. Illinois has a drug overdose immunity law, which provides immunity from arrest and prosecution for many drug possession crimes if a person calls emergency services to assist an overdose victim.

It applies to those with less than 40 grams of prescription opioids or 3 grams of heroin, morphine, cocaine, and other drugs. The law outlines the specific drugs and quantities covered. Bloomington Police Department Facebook

Anyone who is currently battling addiction is encouraged to call 1-800-662-HELP(4357), a treatment referral information service that is free, confidential, and open all day, every day.