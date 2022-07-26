BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 35-year-old April S. Mench of Bloomington has been taken into custody for a bank robbery on Monday.

A bank near Eastland and Williamsburg Drives reported a robbery to the Bloomington Police Department. Police began to check surveillance records and were able to track Mench down at a local hotel, where she was apprehended.

Mench’s hotel room was searched under warrant and a large amount of currency was recovered.

BPD has charged Mench with aggravated robbery. At this time, her bail is yet to be set.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.