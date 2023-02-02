PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday.

According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.

Aggressive resuscitative efforts failed and she was pronounced brain dead Thursday morning.

Her autopsy will be scheduled following organ procurement.

Peoria police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

