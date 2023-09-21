BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman faces up to 30 years in prison being indicted for allegedly possessing and reproducing child pornography.

Rachael Mitchell, 33, faces 15 charges in McLean County Circuit Court. She is currently being held without bond in the McLean County Jail.

According to a Bloomington police department news release, officers learned about her after “a technology company made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading and sharing of videos believed to be child sex abuse material.”

The charges allege the victims involved were under the age of 13 at the time.

In the news release, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated, “These crimes and the victimization of children are most concerning for our team of detectives. They work with resolve and determination to investigate these crimes and I am thankful for their courage and commitment.”

For those with information on a crime, contact the Bloomington Police Department’s Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309) 434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.