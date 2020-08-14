Bloomington woman in custody for delivering baby in a toilet

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman accused of delivering a baby in the toilet has been taken into custody.

19-year old Jamieson Badgley is being charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member or household member and child endangerment causing a death, both are felonies.

Prosecutors say she gave birth in December of 2019, severed the umbilical cord, and left the infant while making no attempt to remove her from the toilet or seek assistance.

Badgley was taken into custody on Wednesday. She has pleaded not guilty on both charges.

A status hearing is set for Sep. 9.

