MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman was injured and her two dogs were killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in McDonough County.

According to Illinois State Police, Marissa Atteberry, 22, of Bloomington, was eastbound on US Route 136 near 2100E when a vehicle driven by Lethan W. Sapp, 19, of Edinburg, crossed the center line headed westbound, colliding head-on into Atteberry’s vehicle.

Atterberry and Sapp were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. Atteberry’s dogs were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sapp was issued a citation for improper lane usage.