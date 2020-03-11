Bloomington woman named next Command Chief Master Sgt. of Illinois Air National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Air National Guard announced Wednesday that Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Aurora of Bloomington has been selected as the next Command Chief Master Sgt.

Aurora is a two-time Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, most recently served as the Command Chief of the 183rd Wing in Springfield. Her new responsibilities will include advising and counseling the Adjutant General, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, and Wing Commanders on the concerns of the enlisted force.

“Throughout her more than 30-year career, Chief Aurora has taken on tough, challenging positions and has consistently achieved success in every assignment,” said Brig. Gen. Peter Nezamis, the Assistant Adjutant General –Air. “The enlisted Airmen across the Illinois Air National Guard will be well represented at the senior-leader level of the Illinois National Guard.”

Over her career, Aurora has served as an Orderly Room Personnel Specialist, Personnel Clerk, Information Management Clerk, Force Development Superintendent, and Force Support Squadron Superintendent among other assignments.

“Jennifer is a smart and thoughtful leader who cares as much about the success of those around her as she does her own success,” said Brig. Gen. Richard R. Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard.

She was the 183rd Fighter Wing’s 1993 Airmen of the Year. She holds an Associate in Applied Science in human resources management from Community College of the Air Force, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Illinois State University.