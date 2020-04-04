Bloomington woman shares the message of hope through art

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Shannon Masters, an out-of-work hairstylist, said she’s spending her quarantine doing things to make others smile.

“Honestly, I was feeling a higher love, I wanted somehow to bring peace and love to the world,” Shannon Masters

Masters created a portrait of Jesus Christ out of charcoal on her driveway. She said she wanted to share it to give those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis some hope, letting them know they’re not alone.

“I was so excited that i could share this beautiful artwork with the world and just for one person to know there’s hope. That’s why I did it, I’m definitely keeping the faith… that we’re all going to get through this. Love always wins and we’re going to win.” Shannon Masters

Rain is in the forecast so Masters said she doesn’t expect the artwork to last.