Bloomington youth homeless shelter expanding services, accounts for higher demand

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington organization that serves homeless youth and those at risk of homelessness is expanding its services.

Project Oz, which shelters homeless youth has been running over capacity due to an increase in job loss and homelessness as a result of the pandemic.

Executive director Lisa Thompson says many young adults are being forced to leave their homes by family members or roommates due to fear of exposure.

“As youth and their families struggle with the effects of sudden job loss, social isolation, increased mental health stressors, scarce resources and housing instability, there is both an increased demand for services and rapid structural change in the delivery of services,” said Thompson

With the help of several partners including the Federal Family and Youth Services Bureau (FYSB), the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the John M. Scott Healthcare Commission, Project Oz has been able to expand the capacity of its transitional living program and emergency shelter.

“That’s one thing our community is great about is rallying in a time of need and this has been another example of how our community comes together to support young people.”

The organization will also be increasing its outreach to at risk youth to make sure they have the necessary supplies to stay safe during the pandemic.

“They are looking to have their basic needs met and certainly when you house somebody that’s a gamechanger, and it gives them an opportunity to work on all sorts of things that develop their wellbeing, and the wellbeing of our community we don’t want young people unhoused,” said Thompson.

Youth can access services by calling the office at 309-827-0377. Crisis assistance is also available by calling the PATH 2-1-1 hotline to connect to an on-call worker outside of regular business hours.

