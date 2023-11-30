BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington Emergency Communication Center has completed all the necessary training to become part of a national network working to find missing children.

The ECC announced Thursday that they were now part of the Missing Kids Readiness Program, which was developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

According to the ECC, the program was developed to “promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted, and sexually exploited children.”

To meet the requirements of the Program, staff at the city’s ECC honed their missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s model. In addition, all workers at the dispatch center had to complete training.

“Our public safety dispatchers are committed to training to be their best each day. This accomplishment is another example of their dedication to serving our community. They truly are the first, first responder,” said Darren Wolf, ECC Manager.