Bloomington’s annual ‘Turkey Trot’ goes virtual

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 42nd annual Turkey Trot is being done virtually this year as organizers are seeking a new way to keep the tradition alive despite COVID-19 concerns.

The event is sponsored by the Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts (PR&CA) department and Fleet Feet Bloomington.

“Registration is open now for the popular event on ItsRaceTime.com,” said Neal McKenry, PR&CA Athletics Program Manager. “Racers can input their times between Nov. 26 – 29 for a chance at some great prizes.”

Runners are encouraged to social distance at any of Bloomington’s parks to record their time.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Fleet Feet Bloomington (105 Krispy Kreme Drive STE 5) will have a Home Sweet Home Ministries Food Pantry drop off box for food donations.

Fleet Feet Bloomington will also be selling previous years Turkey Trot race shirts for a suggested donation of $5 with all proceeds to be given to Home Sweet Home Ministries.

To see a list of the most needed items at Home Sweet Home Ministries, visit the website.

Prize winners will be drawn randomly from participants who post their time on the race event at itsracetime.com.

More random winners will be selected from participants who take a selfie of themselves running their virtual Turkey Trot and post it with the #BLOOMTURKEY2020 hashtag on the PR&CA Facebook page.