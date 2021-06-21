Bloomington’s former Mayor Renner considering run for Illinois House

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A familiar face in the Twin Cities is considering a run for the state’s newest legislative seat.

Former mayor of Bloomington, Tari Renner said he’s considering running for the newly drawn 91st District seat in the Illinois Legislature.

The seat was part of the newly redrawn maps signed into law by Governor Pritzker earlier this month.

The district primarily comprises a large portion of Bloomington-Normal, as well as parts of East Peoria, Washington, and Carlock.

Renner said it’s a diverse district that isn’t too left or too right-leaning and is a “competitive” district for any candidate.

He believes the best candidate is someone with balanced views and said his eight years as the mayor of Bloomington would be an advantage to Springfield.

“I think it’s important in Springfield if to perhaps have a perspective of Mayor or former Mayor because you actually have to do things, where the tire hits the pavement, you have to get things done,” Renner said. “If we as mayors were to just filibuster, we’d have a bigger mess. So I think that’s an important perspective.”

Renner said he’s doing some “soul-searching” before making a decision because the primary isn’t until next year.

The former mayor also served on the McLean County Board and is currently an associate professor of political science at Illinois Wesleyan University.