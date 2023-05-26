BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new website has launched which shows off special landmarks in the city of Bloomington, specifically with ties to activism and social justice history.

The McLean County Museum of History made the website, which is connected to the Social Justice Walking tour.

You can take the tour virtually or in reality by following the landmarks on the map. The museum is also offering a guided tour on June 1, but it is sold out. Museum librarian Bill Kemp said the tour is all about sharing ideas and educating the community.

“We’re not here to preach, we’re not here to lecture, we’re not here to tell people. ‘this is how it was and this is what you must understand,’ we’re here to engage in people and create a dialogue, and to tell folks that this was a very multicultural community in the 19th and into the 20th century, and different groups clashed over different issues,” Kemp said.

The museum said they are working on setting up new tours after the June 1 tour sold out. The website for the tour can be found here.