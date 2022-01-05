Bloomington’s Home Sweet Home Ministries gearing up for ‘Night in a Car’ fundraiser

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington are gearing up for their sixth annual “Night in a Car” fundraiser.

It’s an opportunity where community members can get a sense of what it’s like to be homeless while raising funds for the nonprofit.

For the event, participants live out of their cars during the overnight hours either in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, or online virtually from their own driveway.

Leslie Bunge with HSHM said funds for the event go right back into the programs and services they provide to their shelter residents, including providing meals, counseling services, and their bread for life food co-op.

She added, the event is eye-opening for many who participate.

“It could easily happen to me, a couple bad things go wrong, and you could find yourself experiencing homelessness, and this is just a real eye-opener and a humbling experience for all those involved,” said Bunge.

“Night in a Car” will take place Feb. 4, those interested in participating can register on Home Sweet Home Ministries “Night in a Car” website, where you can also donate to the event, or to one of the participating teams registered for the event.