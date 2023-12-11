BLOOMINGTO, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington City Council has amended its Human Relations Policy to be more inclusive. The city wants to be consistent with the Illinois Human Rights Acts.

“It is in the best interest of the City to amend the City Code to be consistent with the Illinois

Human Rights Act and to specifically include the additional forms of discrimination made

unlawful by the Act to include ancestry, order of protection status, sexual orientation,

unfavorable discharge from military service in connection with employment, real estate

transactions, access to financial credit and the availability of public accommodations.”

Several people spoke during public comment to share their support of the amendment. They said the updates will allow for more inclusivity for members of the transgender and nonbinary communities.

“Tonight’s amendment to the ordinance would add language that protects members of the transgender and nonbinary communities from discrimination,” said Dave Bentlin from Prairie Pride Coalition. “Our city has increasingly grown more diverse since the ordinance was last amended 21 years ago. The local transgender and nonbinary communities have increased in numbers.”

“I do strongly encourage you if you do believe that Bloomington is supposed to be this welcoming city, a diverse city that this be added as a protected class and help Bloomington be the step forward and be the shining star to all of Central Illinois,” said Tobias Horner-Brooks.

The council also changed the language under the definition of unlawful discrimination from “his or her,” to “that person’s.”

To see the full amended ordinance click here.