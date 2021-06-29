Bloomington’s Salvation Army giving away free fans to those in need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities non-profit is making sure everyone can stay cool in the summer heat.

The Salvation Army of Bloomington-Normal’s free fan giveaway started Tuesday at the Family Services Building.

Tuesday, June 29, and Thursday, July 1, the giveaway is open to anyone aged 60 and up and a McLean County resident. Development Director Angie Bubon said those with a medical condition and who have a note can also get a fan those days.

Bubon said all people need to bring is proof of McLean County residence and they will bring the fans to their cars.

“Seniors are often on a fixed income or have medical conditions or are struggling and we want to make sure to address the most at-risk and needy community first because we do have a limited supply of fans,” Bubon said.

The next giveaway dates are Thursday July 1 (seniors only), Tuesday July 6 and Thursday July 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 611 W. Washington St in Bloomington.

Next Tuesday and Thursday, any McLean County resident is eligible for a fan.

Bubon said supplies are limited so if someone received a fan last year, they cannot receive one this year.

