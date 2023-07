BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Blue Caps took on the Bobcats in the Kernel Collegiate League (KCL) championship at the Corn Crib in Bloomington on Saturday.

After defeating the top seed Ground Sloths to get to the title game, the Blue Caps took care of the 3 seeded Bobcats in order to clinch the championship.

The KCL is made up of 4 teams who are comprised of local collegiate talent, from Illinois State University to Heartland Community College.