STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD)– Streator police are on the lookout for a blue Nissan Altima involved in a shooting that left one man dead.

According to a Streator police press release, investigators believe a newer model Nissan Altima is connected to the murder.

On June 4, Streator police were called to the 400 block of North Everett St. for gun injuries. Officers discovered a 33-year-old man had been fatally shot and crashed his car into a nearby home.

Streator police are working with LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office, The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations team, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the Nissan can contact Streator police at (815) 844-0911.