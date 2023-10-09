PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center announced Monday that “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!” broke records during its performances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

According to the civic center, the play became the highest-grossing family show in the Civic Center’s history. More than 6,000 guests attended the four performances.

The show featured Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli with puppetry and live actors, who performed an original story and new music.

The civic center also announced they ranked high for the number of tickets sold on the third quarter Pollstar Report. The arena ranked 76 in the United States with more than 78,000 tickets sold during the reporting period.

“We have focused on diversifying our entertainment options with shows to reach a wider audience. The fans have embraced our efforts with strong ticket sales,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of the Peoria Civic Center. “Having two venues ranked high in their respective categories showcases what a robust market we have in Peoria. With the renovations coming to the venue and a slate of great events, we are enthusiastic about maintaining the positive momentum into 2024 season.”

More information on upcoming performances is available on the PCC’s website.