PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A live show based on the animated Disney Junior preschool series will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center.

According to a Civic Center press release, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! will be coming to the Civic Center for four shows on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The show will feature Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theater show with puppetry and live actors. The new original story is written by Bluey Creator Joe Brumm and has new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Toyota Box Office or at Ticketmaster.