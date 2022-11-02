MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program.

Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations.

“We always try to be good stewards of the community,” said Steve Driscoll, business development manager at BluSky. “We think it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to have these two accelerant dogs to provide additional assistance for our community.”

The donation will also help with Molly and Rock’s upkeeping and training.

Peoria fire investigators said the two dogs will be a big benefit to the department.

“Canines are used because their noses are so much more sensitive to accelerants and they can detect it even better than a lot of machines that are out there,” said Brad Pierson, an arson investigator with the Peoria Fire Department. “This is a great asset that’s going to be used for Peoria and the surrounding communities for years to come.”

Molly and Rock must be trained for around a year before they become certified. The dogs will stay at the homes of two firefighters while they aren’t on duty.