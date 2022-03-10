GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple BMWs stolen out of the Peoria area were found on I-80 in Grundy County Thursday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s request for assistance in its attempt to recover several vehicles stolen out of the Peoria area.

Deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office set up spike strips at Milepost 111 and successfully stopped three of the stolen vehicles.

The occupants were then chased by police and picked up after two of the BMWs crashed.

Another BMW was deserted near a subdivision that backs up to I-80. According to New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alesssandrini, a woman reported her GMC Yukon Denali was stolen by a person at gunpoint in that same area.

The woman and her child are OK, and the vehicle was found about an hour later in Markum.

Police said there is no danger to the community and three of the four stolen vehicles have been recovered.

At this time, the incident is ongoing and remains under investigation.