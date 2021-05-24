BN Convention & visitors bureau moving to Grossinger Motors Arena, council approves FY ’22 road work

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s city council meeting Monday night, approving the new home of the BN Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Monday night, city leaders agreed to lease the entire second level of Grossinger Motors Arena and first-floor retail space (near the ticket window) to the Bloomington-Normal Convention & Visitors Bureau for the next half-decade.

In 2020, the CVB started looking for a new location to address some of its additional space and operational needs as its current lease at Central Illinois Regional Airport was close to expiration.

It’s a five-year lease, costing the CVB a price of $2,100/month and an option to renew for an additional five years.

City Manager Tim Gleason said it’s been in the works for a while and the arena is a perfect spot.

“We thought our arena could be a perfect location; higher foot traffic, more visibility. I think it offers far more in terms of space; digital signage. It just made sense,” Gleason said.

The CVB is also expected to make “substantial renovations” to the space at its own cost.

It will officially move in Oct 1.

FY 2022 Road Resurfacing

City council also approving $5,129,185.05 of general road resurfacing work throughout the city.

Major roads on the list for resurfacing include Locust St/Towanda Ave, Washington St starting at Morris Ave to Western Ave, and Empire St starting at Lee St to Mason Street.

With the resurfacing also comes sidewalk improvements.

Per the contract with Rowe Construction, all work should be completed by April 30, 2022.