BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church.

The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities.

The Y abandoned the building following the completion of their new state-of-the-art space located near OSF St Joseph off Washington Street. CEO of the Y, BJ Wilken, said he and the rest of the YMCA leadership are thankful their old space will still be put to good use.

“We look to continue partnering with Eastview on programs and services in that particular area. I know Eastview wants to continue its food ministry out of that area, they also want to continue outreach programming for youth sports and after-school programming,” Wilken said.

Wilken said the two parties hope to finalize the sale before the end of the year.

Once finalized, the church will move in and start hosting its programs there.