BNSF freight train derails in Bartonville

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — Toledo Peoria and Western Railway, and Tazwell and Peoria Railroad crews have been working tirelessly since 7 a.m. Monday to rerail two train engines.

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, two engines from BNSF Railway Company derailed traveling southbound on Route 24. Bartonville Police said no injuries were reported; the cause remains under investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.

While crews work to get the train up and running, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

This story will be updated.