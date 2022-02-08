PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to adopt a modified school calendar.

This means Peoria Public Schools will begin the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 3 instead of Aug. 17, and school breaks will be extended.

A four-to-three vote changed the school calendar for more than 13,000 students. The new modified calendar will begin this upcoming school year for all Peoria Public Schools.

School board member Mike Murphy, who represents District 3, voted yes. He said the calendar can “help with social-emotional, respite and rest, and relaxation to be recharged and ready to go when they came back from their breaks.”

The motion was tabled due to the board wanting to guarantee a two-tiered bell schedule would be adopted for fall. Currently, the district is on a three-tiered bell schedule, which many parents were in opposition to.

The two-tiered bell schedule means the district only has two start times and two end times. The three-tiered system means the high schools start at one time, junior high another, and elementary school buildings start at a third.

School Board President Gregory Wilson, on the other hand, voted no on the modified calendar.

“I have to kind of go on the side of those voices that needed to be heard, which was our teachers, staff, students, and parents,” Wilson said.

Parents took to Facebook following the vote and expressed their disappointment in the decision.

One user said the change could “take time away from families who do not live close,” and might be “harder for families with joint custody.”

Another said, “I like it, Longer fall and spring breaks. The only downside so far is other schools being on a different schedule.”

Wilson said the board has spoken, and now it is time to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“Families out there that might be inconvenienced by this change over to the modified calendar, we need to do everything in our power to make sure that those families and students are taken care of,” Wilson said.