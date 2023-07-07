EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The head of the Fon du Lac Park Police Department said the cabin cruiser where six emaciated dogs were found Wednesday night had been anchored in the river for at least two weeks.

Police Chief Chance Barlow said the 32-foot boat had been anchored near the Peoria Riverplex for at least two weeks. The boat’s owner has not been publicly confirmed but the police chief did say it was an older person.

Barlow also said the boat was not listed as having been stolen.

On Wednesday, Barlow, whose department is the primary law enforcement agency on the Illinois River, said a call came in around 5:30 p.m. and the boat was pulled around 7:50 p.m.

One of the dogs was dead; six others were listed in bad condition. They taken to the Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) shelter for treatment. On Friday, an official there confirmed the six surviving dogs were at the shelter but were not up for adoption.

Peoria police and fire departments said Thursday they were called to help Fon du Lac with the boat. A foul smell was reported coming from the 32-foot cabin cruiser that was anchored in the river near the Riverplex.

When fire crews entered the cabin of the cruiser, seven dogs were found emaciated in kennels. No human occupants were found on the boat, officials have said.

Here are the pictures of the dogs that have been released by the PCAPS:

The dogs are not up for adoption at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is released.