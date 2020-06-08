Boaters try to incite protesters; sheriff commends group for being peaceful

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Protests across the area this weekend remained peaceful despite reported attempts to incite conflict.

The Peoria County Sheriff, Brian Asbell says boaters along the Illinois River Sunday afternoon antagonized protesters at the “Are we Next” rally with loud music and finger gestures. He says the boat had political flags and those on board made comments towards the group.

Asbell saying the boaters left the area as he approached them from the shore, but there’s nothing they did to warrant a charge.

“These individuals whether a counter protest or differing of opinion, they’re entitled to the First Amendment rights as well and that is why it’s a delicate balance,” Asbell said.

Asbell saying situations like these put law enforcement in tricky situations and saying their job is to keep the peace.

“We will continue to support peaceful protests but at the same time, we have to acknowledge that we have to respect differing opinions and the best thing for police right now is to remain impartial and just try to keep the peace in these situations,” Asbell said.

The sheriff commends Sunday’s group for not giving in and for ignoring the attempt to let things get out of hand.

“It just takes one person to get momentum and that was a large crowd yesterday (Sunday) it could’ve turned into something else if it was incited that way, fortunately it wasn’t,” Asbell said.

Asbell hopes both sides can agree to disagree and respect each others’ differing opinions.