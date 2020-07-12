Boating accident at Banner Marsh in Fulton County, coroner called to scene

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County Emergency Services are responding to the scene of a boating accident that occurred at Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area Sunday morning.

Emergency services have been at the scene of the accident for hours trying to confirm the details of how the accident happened.

The Fulton County Coroner was called to the scene.

No other details have been officially confirmed at this time. A press release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is expected to be given later today.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

