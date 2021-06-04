Boating safety and tips before getting back on the water

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a cold winter boaters can’t wait to get back on the water, but officials want to make sure they enjoy the water safely.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation police officer Isaac Gerard warns that it is important to always have a sober operator.

“Most importantly for us is to make sure we have a sober operator. You can drink on a watercraft, that’s something we are allowed to do, but we want to see that’s done safely and that we have a sober operator,” Gerard said. “And the other big thing for us is that there is a wearable life jacket on each boat for each person on board.”

Fon Du Loc Park District Chief Of Police Michael Johnson said boaters should take the time to prepare the boat before setting out on the water.

“It’s a good time to make sure the battery is fully charged, make sure we have a marine radio that works. Make sure the mice didn’t get in and eat your life jackets up over the wintertime and just check the fluids. Make sure there’s plenty of oil in it and do a quick operations check so that you don’t break down on the water,” Johnson said.

Boaters are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with the body of water they are getting into to give plenty of room to bigger crafts like barges and riverboats and help other watercrafts if they are in distress.

“A tow rope so that if you do find yourself, or you come across another boater that may be stranded. You have the capability to tow that boat away from an underwater danger,” said Gerard

While it has been a state law in Illinois for boat drivers to use kill switches installed in their vehicles, earlier this year Congress made it a federal law that requires all watercraft to be fitted with it across the country.

“So, say the unfortunate accident of a captain perhaps falling off the helm, the engine kill switch lanyard would activate ignition device that would cut it off and render the engine unoperable.” said National Marine’s Service Manager Bradley Scogin.

Boats made before January 1st, 2020 are not required to be fitted with kill cord lanyard, but they can be modified if owners choose to make the change.