Boating season begins with guidelines amid COVID-19 outbreak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — May 1. marked the beginning of this year’s boating season and while we are all eager to gey on the water there are some guidelines you need to follow.

Under the governor’s order, only two people can be in a boat at all times regardless if they are family or not.

You also can’t link up with another boat.

The Fondulac park district’s chief of police Michael Johnson says some of these guidelines will be hard for them monitor.

“That’s gonna be very unrealistic for us to monitor that we just don’t have the capabilities as far as the men, but we are going to use this time to educate the public so if we see someone out there with a large group we’ll go out, spend some time with them and recommend social distancing,” said Johnson.

Johnson also says since you’re boats been tucked away for a while to remember to run through all of the routine checks before bringing your boat out on the water.