PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the Bob Michel Bridge project continues, pedestrian pathways remain open. For organizers and pedestrians alike, the pathways are an important part of the bridge.

The bridge project is part of the Rebuild Illinois program and will improve the bridge’s pathways among other key items.

For Ray Lees, who is the Planning Program Manager at Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and who helped organize the project, having improved pathways will be significant for those who utilize them.

“Most of them don’t have a choice, they don’t have a car, they don’t have a motorized vehicle, and so they’re left with the only means of crossing,” Lees said.

According to Lees, there was an additional need for having the walkways, which he said are now part of every major bridge project.

“There were no barrier-protected pathways across the Illinois River for 271 miles of the river, from up near La Salle-Peru/Ottawa down to St. Louis,” Lees said.

There is still a pathway on the bridge, although it’s fenced in due to the construction. For those such as Nidal Wadhwa, the pathway is a necessity.

“Without this I honestly would not be actually able to get food or go to the office nearly as easily because I don’t have a car and I just use this bike as my main transport,” he said.

IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel was able to share that the project is currently focused on building the south walls and widening the bridge on the East Peoria side. The project costs north of $24 million and is expected to be finished on Nov. 17.