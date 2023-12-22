PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After nine months of closure, the Bob Michel Bridge will reopen Saturday afternoon.

According to an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) news release, the bridge was closed for scheduled maintenance, rehabilitation and lane reconfiguration. It carries Illinois Route 40 across the Illinois River.

This $24.6 million project included modernized traffic signals, drainage improvements, a new deck and structural repairs.

The bridge’s narrow sidewalks were also consolidated into a 14-foot-wide path protected by a concrete barrier.

IDOT is working to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and about nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

More information on IDOT projects is available here.