Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures: Dickson Mounds

LEWISTOWN, Ill. — The land near the Illinois and Spoon Rivers in Fulton County is rich and fertile, both in plants and animals.

The backwaters are home to pelicans, ducks, and geese. There are plants and fish in abundance. It’s been this way for thousands of years. The first people to call this area their home came at the end of the last ice age. These early Illinoisans would hunt the giant mastodon with spears.

And although the history of the people who lived in this region might go back 10,000 years, the history of the place called “Dickson Mounds” goes back to 1927.