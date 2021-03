A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria man on Thursday, March 11, pled not guilty to first-degree murder.

Police say Odis Jackson, 28, shot and killed the victim, Bobby King, following a verbal altercation on Feb. 27. Jackson was taken into custody after a five-hour standoff with police, and is being held at Peoria County Jail.

Jackson is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The trial date is set for May 3.