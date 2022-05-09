EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria officially has a new fire chief.

Monday morning, Bobby Zimmerman was sworn in at East Peoria City Hall. Former Fire Chief John Knapp left the department earlier this year after being placed on administrative leave.

Zimmerman, who most recently served as acting chief, is a 17-year veteran of the department. He previously held the ranks of lieutenant and deputy chief.

“The East Peoria Fire Department is headed in a great direction and it’s always been in a good direction, and we just want to continue the service that we provide to the community,” Zimmerman said.

According to Mayor John Kahl, Zimmerman is the youngest person to be promoted to chief in East Peoria’s history.

Kahl said Zimmerman has had a stellar career and he looks forward to his tenure as chief.

“You look at the guy’s vision, he’s a hard worker, he’s dedicated, 100% about the East Peoria community as well as the East Peoria Fire Department. So, I think there’s a lot of good things in store,” Kahl said.

Firefighter Phil Brown was also sworn in as a lieutenant on Monday. Brown has been with the department for 12 years.