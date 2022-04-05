MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Board’s Justice Committee approved body cameras for the sheriff’s office.

A $328,000 contract would allow the office to purchase 53 body cameras for its deputies. Illinois requires all police officers to wear body cameras under the SAFE-T Act, which was signed into law in 2021.

This would allow the sheriff’s office to fall in line with this mandate.

Matt Coates, a member of the Justice Committee, said the cameras will offer liability protection to officers and residents.

“In the proposal, they looked at four different companies, and with Axon being the one they’re proposing to go with, they’ve already had a relationship with them, and from what I’ve read, they’re a leader in the body-worn camera industry,” Coates said.

Now that the measure has passed the Justice Committee, the full board will have the final say on the contract during its regular monthly meeting on April 14.