Body found behind Sunnyland Plaza in drainage ditch

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The body of an unidentified male was found behind the Sunnyland Plaza in a drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police Crime Lab is investigating the scene. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley retrieved the body.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

