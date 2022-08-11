MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday.

Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9. just before noon.

Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a dead person inside a parked vehicle. Mitchell was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Aug. 9, upon arrival of first responders at the 1100 block of W. Front Street in Bloomington, IL.

Autopsy results indicate that Brittany Mitchell’s cause of death is pending toxicology, Yoder said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.