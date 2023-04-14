LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– Sheriff Adam Diss has confirmed that the police presence on E 1950th Rd in Leland is from a body found in Little Indian Creek.

The autopsy is scheduled for April 15. The name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Leland Police Dept., and Leland Fire/EMS were on the scene.

This is an isolated incident and is being investigated by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

