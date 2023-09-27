UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) — The body found on Peoria’s East Bluff on Wednesday has been identified as 31-year-old Charles J. Hoshor.

He was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m. after being found unresponsive and not breathing.

An autopsy on Hoshor is pending toxicology results. There were no traumatic injuries shown according to the coroner, so no foul play is suspected at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The discovery of a body on Peoria’s East Bluff on Wednesday is being investigated as a suspicious death, said a police spokeswoman.

Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department said the body was found in the 400 block of East Arcadia Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said an autopsy was being done and as of late morning, the cause of death was undetermined.

The coroner said the man’s clothed body was in an alley in that block. His office is working this morning to find the man’s identity.

Harwood said he didn’t believe the death was due to foul play but he also cautioned the manner of death can’t be established until the autopsy is finished.

