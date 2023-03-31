PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The body that was found in the Illinois River on March 21 is now being investigated as a Homicide.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the injuries on 58-year-old Tamara Schaidle are consistent with significant blunt force trauma and drowning by another.

The body was located near the Peoria RiverPlex, by a person walking on the bike trail at approximately 10:46 a.m. on March 21. The body was found on the bank of the river, and partially submerged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.