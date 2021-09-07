Body found in Illinois River Saturday is male, LaSalle County Coroner announces

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Coroner identified a male body found in the Illinois River Saturday morning in LaSalle County.

Coroner Richard Ploch said an autopsy on the body revealed the person was a male, although their identity has yet to be determined. He said it will take several weeks and possibly months to confirm the identity due to the body’s condition.

At this time, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services will assist the LaSalle County Coroner Office and Sheriff’s Office with identifying the man found in the river through DNA means.

The incident will remain under investigation. Authorities also emphasized this case is separate from the search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.