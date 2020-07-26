Woman’s body recovered from Illinois River Sunday morning

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The body of a woman who reportedly jumped off the Bob Michel Bridge in Peoria Friday night has been recovered from the Illinois River.

The 18-year-old woman was found in front of a barge near the Peoria Lock and Dam Sunday morning. Tazewell County coroner Charles Hanley said an employee of the Lock and Dam alerted authorities of the body. Creve Coeur Police and the Fondulac Park Police Marine Unit, who were already on the river searching responded to the call. The remains were recovered and brought ashore to the United States Coast Guard Dock in East Peoria.

Hanley pronounced the woman dead at 9:15 a.m. The coroner confirmed to WMBD this is the woman who jumped off the Bob Michel Bridge on Friday night. Her name is being withheld pending notification to her family.

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning at 11 a.m. This case remains under investigation by the East Peoria Police Department and Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

