MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department found a body in a storage unit in Maquon, Il. Friday.

According to a Sheriff’s Department press release, deputies were called for a suspicious odor complaint at the storage units located near 3rd and Main Streets at approximately 6 p.m.

When the storage unit’s owner opened the storage unit, the deputies first located an opossum that died in the unit. Deputies then asked the owner of the unit to open a large box in the storage unit, which the owner confirmed contained human remains.

Investigators and Illinois State Police crime scene investigations were called to the scene, and after a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened where the investigators located the decomposing human remains.

The investigators were not able to immediately identify the body due to its condition.

The owner of the unit was detained and sent to the hospital for medical reasons. No charges have been filed at this time, but charges are pending the results of the investigation.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.