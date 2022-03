PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was found dead just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, and police are now searching for answers.

Officers responded to the area of Main and Sabella Streets in Pekin, for a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, they found her not breathing.

Other medical personnel including the Tazewell County Coroner’s office responded.

Police said they feel the community is not in danger, and the incident is under investigation.