Body found in Tazewell County, believed to be missing man’s

PEKIN, Ill. — The body of the man last seen in Morton earlier this month is believed to have been found.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said the body of a deceased male was found by a jogger Monday morning on Schmidgall Road near Augustine Road in rural Tazewell County. Lower said the body is believed to be that of John A Tyler Jr., who was last seen on Dec. 6.

The body was found off the road and could not be seen from a vehicle driving by, Lower said.

No cause of death has been determined at this time. An autopsy will confirm the identification later Monday.

Daniel C. Albritton

Fifty-two-year-old Washington man Daniel C. Allbritton was arrested on three counts of murder for Tyler’s death last week. He had previously been arrested for obstructing justice.

Tyler’s girlfriend told officials she’d dropped him off at the Par-A-Dice Casino on Dec. 5, where he spent the night. The next day, the girlfriend said Tyler called her saying he was going to get a ride from Allbritton to run an errand then come home.

Detectives spoke to Allbritton and searched his vehicle shortly after. They also reported blood on and in the car.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the blood evidence found in Allbritton’s car, garage and shed and found a number of blood samples were from Tyler.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are continuing the investigation.

This story will be updated.