PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is reporting that a body was found at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday afternoon.

According to Harwood, the body was found in the cab of a U-Haul truck in the Kohl’s parking lot.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This incident is being investigated by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroners’ Office.