Body found in wooded area of Normal identified by McLean County Coroner

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released the identity of a body Normal police found in a wooded area Monday afternoon.

Yoder confirmed the body as 52-year-old Alexander Goldman of Normal. Goldman had previously been reported missing on Monday, Aug. 3.

Yoder said there is no evidence of foul play and a toxicology report is pending. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Normal Police found the remains of Goldman’s body Monday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. in a wooded area in the north part of Normal near Greenbriar Drive and Hershey Road.

The Normal Police Department and McLean County Coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.

