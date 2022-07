PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are reporting that they located the body of a man Monday morning.

According to a Pekin police press release, the body was located in a wooded area near Court Street and Vandever Drive at approximately 10:48 a.m.

Police stated that there does not seem to be any foul play, and there is currently no danger to the public.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.